Mumbai becomes first Indian city to use female figures on traffic signage

In more than 100 traffic signals and signboards of Mumbai, the financial capital of India, the traditional male stick figures have been replaced with female ones in a one-of-a kind and symbolic gesture towards gender equality in public spaces.

The symbols have been changed in 240 signals on 120 posts situated in 12 different road crossings near Mumbai's Dadar area, Kiran Dighavkar - the assistant commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai - told EFE.