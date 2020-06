Munich museum showcases social distancing hat

Hat designer Nicki Marquardt pictured with her social distancing hat. She handed it over to the museum during a press presentation at the Muenchner Stadtmuseum (city museum) in Munich, Germany, 03 June 2020. EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Hat designer Nicki Marquardt pictured with her social distancing hat. She handed it over to the museum during a press presentation at the Muenchner Stadtmuseum (city museum) in Munich, Germany, 03 June 2020. EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Designer Nicki Marquardt and museum's director Frauke von der Haar pictured with the social distancing hat. The hat will be on display at the Muenchner Stadtmuseum (city museum) in Munich, Germany, 03 June 2020.

Hat designer Nicki Marquardt pictured with her social distancing hat. She handed it over to the museum during a press presentation at the Muenchner Stadtmuseum (city museum) in Munich, Germany, 03 June 2020. EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Museum director Frauke von der Haar pictured with the social distancing hat. The hat will be on display at the Muenchner Stadtmuseum (city museum) in Munich, Germany, 03 June 2020.

Hat designer Nicki Marquardt pictured with her social distancing hat. She handed it over to the museum during a press presentation at the Muenchner Stadtmuseum (city museum) in Munich, Germany, 03 June 2020. EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Hat designer Nicki Marquardt pictured with her social distancing hat. She handed it over to the museum during a press presentation at the Muenchner Stadtmuseum (city museum) in Munich, Germany, 03 June 2020. EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND