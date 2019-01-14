Spain forward Munir El Haddadi, best known as Munir, said Monday during his presentation as a new player at Sevilla he did not hesitate to join the side when he got the offer.
Munir signed a contract that links him with the Andalusia La Liga club through 2023 on a transfer from Barcelona. The deal includes a 90-million-euro ($103-million) buyout clause.
"When I heard Sevilla were interested in me I had no doubts about coming. I'm positive I'll enjoy my football at this club with these fans," Munir said at a press conference presenting him as a Sevilla player a day after he made his debut with the club.
Asked about playing his first match on Sunday when his new club lost 2-0 to Atheltic Bilbao, Munir said "it was very fast," adding: "On Friday evening I was in Barcelona, on Saturday the medical test and on Sunday I was playing."
Sevilla's director of football Joaquín Caparros, meanwhile, said Munir was "a very talented player, he'll make the squad even more competitive. There were a lot of teams interested in him. This is a demanding club, we need all of our squad here."
Munir praised his new attacking line teammates Portugal's Andre Silva and France's Wissam Ben Yedder, saying: "hopefully they continue scoring as they have been doing."