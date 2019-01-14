New Sevilla FC's Spanish-Moroccan striker Munir El Haddadi (C) poses next to Sevilla FC's President Jose Castro (L) and director of football Joaquin Caparros (R) during his presentation in Seville, southern Spain, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO

Spain forward Munir El Haddadi, best known as Munir, said Monday during his presentation as a new player at Sevilla he did not hesitate to join the side when he got the offer.

Munir signed a contract that links him with the Andalusia La Liga club through 2023 on a transfer from Barcelona. The deal includes a 90-million-euro ($103-million) buyout clause.

"When I heard Sevilla were interested in me I had no doubts about coming. I'm positive I'll enjoy my football at this club with these fans," Munir said at a press conference presenting him as a Sevilla player a day after he made his debut with the club.

Asked about playing his first match on Sunday when his new club lost 2-0 to Atheltic Bilbao, Munir said "it was very fast," adding: "On Friday evening I was in Barcelona, on Saturday the medical test and on Sunday I was playing."

Sevilla's director of football Joaquín Caparros, meanwhile, said Munir was "a very talented player, he'll make the squad even more competitive. There were a lot of teams interested in him. This is a demanding club, we need all of our squad here."

Munir praised his new attacking line teammates Portugal's Andre Silva and France's Wissam Ben Yedder, saying: "hopefully they continue scoring as they have been doing."