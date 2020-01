A person walks in front of a mural commemorating the Dule Revolution of the Guna Yala region, in Panama City, Panama 14 January 2020. EFE-EPA/ Welcome Velasco

Detail of a mural depicting Panamanian traditional costumes, in Panama City, Panama 14 January 2020. EFE-EPA/ Welcome Velasco

A person walks in front of the Crisol de Razas (Melting Pot of Ethnicities) mural alluding to the typical Panamanian costumes, in Panama City, Panama 14 January 2020. EFE-EPA/ Welcome Velasco

Panama City is enjoying a Renaissance with murals springing up across the central American capital which has become a canvass for international street artists.

The practice, championed by local artists in run-down neighborhoods, has seen the city become awash in vibrant and vast artworks depicting Panamanians of African descent. EFE-EPA