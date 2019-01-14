Roberto Bautista Agut (R) of Spain is congratulated by Andy Murray (L) of Britain after winning their men's singles first round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/HAMISH BLAIR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Roger Federer (R) of Switzerland is congratulated by Denis Istomin (L) of Uzbekistan after winning their men's single's first round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his first round match against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Andy Murray of Britain acknowledges the audience after losing his first round match against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Andy Murray of Britain reacts after losing his men's singles first round match against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Andy Murray fought hard for more than four hours on Monday at round 1 of the Australian Open but lost to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-2.

No. 22 seed Bautista Agut cut short what was being billed as one of the greatest tennis comebacks after he rediscovered his game in the fifth set.

From two-sets-to-love down, Murray had managed to wrench himself back into the contest, amid loud cheers from a 10,000-strong crowd at the Melbourne Arena.

He had earlier announced this would be his last Australian Open owing to a chronic hip condition that made it painful for him to compete.

"I've honestly loved playing here over the years. It's an amazing place to play tennis. If this was my last match, (it's an) amazing way to end," Murray said in an on-court interview.

"I gave literally everything I had. It wasn't enough tonight," he said.

"Andy deserved all the people who came to watch him... it was an unbelievable match. Really good fight. He's a tough fighter, tough opponent, he gave everything until the last point," Bautista Agut said. "I want to congratulate him for all he did for tennis."

"In his last AusOpen match, Andy Murray fights incredibly hard to comeback from two sets down in extreme pain but falls just short," the Australian Open tweeted during the match.

Murray's tenacious play earned him a standing ovation from the crowd before he served in the fifth set.

"Thank you, Andy. One of the best fighters tennis has ever seen. Thank you for everything," the tournament tweeted.

Bautista Agut will now play John Millman in the second round.