Andy Murray of Britain attends a press conference after losing his men's singles first round match against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 15, 2019.

British tennis player Andy Murray is to miss the Marseille Open, which gets underway next month, due to a hip injury he has been struggling with for over a year, the tournament's organizers announced Friday.

The former world No.1 had already declared he planned to retire from professional tennis after this season's Wimbledon having gone under the knife to repair his hip in 2018.

"It's tough but I don't have a choice, I was very keen on returning to Marseille where I won the tournament in 2008. This title, one of the first of my career, remains a great memory," the tournament website cited Murray as saying.

The Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych is to replace Murray in the main draw of the tournament that will kick off on Feb. 18.

The Scottish player revealed Monday that he will decide, within days, whether to undergo a second hip operation.

If Murray retires, his Australian Open first round defeat would be the final match of his career.