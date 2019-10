Os Paralamas do Sucesso's singer Herbert Vianna performs during the last day of the Rock in Rio fest, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Thousands of people watch a fireworks show during the last day of the Rock in Rio fest, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

US singer Dan Reynolds performs on stage with his band Imagine Dragons during the last day of Rock in Rio 2019 music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

A man rides on a zipline during the last day of the Rock in Rio fest, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

US singer Dan Reynolds (C) performs on stage with his band Imagine Dragons during the last day of Rock in Rio 2019 music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

English trio Muse, American band Imagine Dragons and the Canada's Nickelback closed Rock in Rio on Sunday after seven days of concerts in Rio de Janeiro, the festival's hometown.

Muse, whose rock varies between indie and progressive, presented in this Brazilian city the promo tour of their album "Simulation Theory" (2018) and left the public wanting to hear their hit songs, such as "Resistance." EFE-EPA