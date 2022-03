A handout image of an exhibition marking the centenary of The Kid, Charlie Chaplin's first movie, at the Chaplin's World museum in Corsier sur Vevey, Switzerland, 19 march 2022. EFE/Chaplin's World Museum HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY (MANDATORY CREDIT)

A still of Charlie Chaplin's The Kid, at an exhibition marking the centenary of Chaplin's first movie, at the Chaplin's World museum in Corsier sur Vevey, Switzerland, 19 march 2022. EFE/Chaplin's World Museum HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY (MANDATORY CREDIT)

The Charles Chaplin museum, in the Swiss country house where the artist spent the last 25 years of his life in exile, is marking the centenary of The Kid, his first feature film which gave a voice to social underdogs and shocked audiences worldwide.

The exhibition at the Chaplin’s World museum recreates the set where the autobiographical movie, which blends drama and comedy exquisitely, was filmed in 1921.

(...)