A woman takes mobile phone pictures of artworks by German artist Hans Hartung at the Museum of Modern Arts in Paris, France, 10 October 2019. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

A woman looks at artworks by German artist Hans Hartung at the Museum of Modern Arts in Paris, France, 10 October 2019. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Women walk by artworks by German artist Hans Hartung at the Museum of Modern Arts in Paris, France, 10 October 2019. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

A woman takes mobile phone pictures of an artwork by German artist Hans Hartung at the Museum of Modern Arts in Paris, France, 10 October 2019. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

The Paris Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) will reopen its doors on Friday with improved facilities, a mobile application to discover the exhibitions, and an extensive retrospective on the Franco-German painter Hans Hartung.

The MOMA, located next to the Palais de Tokyo, has been closed for three months for renovation works - which have lasted 14 months in total - costing around ten million euros and financed by the city of Paris.