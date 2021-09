Voices that once spread joy among Afghans are at risk of fading away in fear of retaliation at the hands of the Taliban, who ban music under their hardline Islamist interpretation of Sharia law.

Dozens of Afghan singers and musicians have fled to neighboring Pakistan since the extremist group swept back to power last month after a lightning campaign launched in the wake of the withdrawal of United States-led international troops.EFE

