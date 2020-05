Former US president Barack Obama (L) and his sister Maya Soetoro-ng (R) talk on stage at an Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec.13, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Former US president Barack Obama talks on stage at an Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec.13, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

With an inspiring yet brutal speech, former US President Barack Obama concluded a weekend of virtual high school graduations on Saturday that was organized by a group of arts and sports personalities.

The event was marked by speeches, emotional videos, and music for more than three million young people who were unable to have a graduation in their schools owing to the coronavirus crisis. EFE-EPA