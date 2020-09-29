An Indonesian visitor cleans her feet before praying inside the Mushola Kotakraf mosque in Bintaro, Tanggerang, Banten, Indonesia, 29 September 2020. EFE/EPA/BAGUS INDAHONO

An Indonesian visitor prays inside the Mushola Kotakraf mosque in Bintaro, Tanggerang, Banten, Indonesia, 29 September 2020. EFE/EPA/BAGUS INDAHONO

An Indonesian woman walks outside after she prayed at the Mushola Kotakraf mosque in Bintaro, Tanggerang, Banten, Indonesia, 29 September 2020. EFE/EPA/BAGUS INDAHONO

An Indonesian visitor prays inside the Mushola Kotakraf mosque in Bintaro, Tanggerang, Banten, Indonesia, 29 September 2020. EFE/EPA/BAGUS INDAHONO

A view of the Mushola Kotakraf mosque in Bintaro, Tanggerang, Banten, Indonesia, 29 September 2020. Mushola Kotakrat is a small mosque made from 800 used plastic bottle crates, with a 440 square foot area. EFE/EPA/BAGUS INDAHONO

A view of the Mushola Kotakraf mosque in Bintaro, Tanggerang, Banten, Indonesia, 29 September 2020. Mushola Kotakrat is a small mosque made from 800 used plastic bottle crates, with a 440 square foot area. EFE/EPA/BAGUS INDAHONO

An Indonesian visitor prays inside the Mushola Kotakraf mosque in Bintaro, Tanggerang, Banten, Indonesia, 29 September 2020. EFE/EPA/BAGUS INDAHONO

A mosque built with more than 1,000 plastic boxes excited Tuesday visitors to Indonesia's Kebun Ide café, as devotees can now pray in a colorful place.

The Kotakrat pavilion measures 41 sqm and was made to "bring the space of kindness inside the social environment, through the architectural form" according to its creators.

Architectural firm Parisauli Arsitek Studio gave life to this idea that takes advantage of environmentally unfriendly plastic boxes that can resist severe weather.

It was built out of 1,208 plastic boxes to form the prayer room's walls and ceiling as well as shoe racks for visitors' footwear.

The Kotakrat Pavilion was built in 2019 and is located in Tangerang, West Jakarta.

A visual story by epa's Bagus Indahono