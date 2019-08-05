Photograph courtesy of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of the Jalsa Salana convention, an annual meeting in which the persecuted Ahmadía community invites the world to learn more about their religion, and which has gathered about 40,000 Muslims in the town of Alton, United Kingdom, on 5 August 2019. EFE/Ahmadiyya Muslim Community

Around 40,000 Muslims have gathered in the United Kingdom in a bid to challenge and dispel prejudices against Islam and launch a message of peace.

They came together at the Jalsa Salana, an annual meeting of the Ahmadiyya community, to invite the world to learn more about their religion.

Imams and participants in the meeting, the largest Muslim convention in the country, talked with Efe about religion and how to eliminate misconceptions related to the Islamic faith.

The massive event in Alton, Hampshire, brought together Muslims from more than a hundred countries.

It started by discussing a recent survey which found that almost half of British people have negative opinions about Islam and think it is incompatible with UK values.

Two young British imams, Farhad Ahmad and Sabah Ahmedi, agreed on the need for politicians and the media to get involved to eliminate Islamophobic attitudes from society.

“One of the reasons that the notion that Islam is a violent religion is so widespread is due to the widespread media coverage terrorist groups receive, which is disproportionate to both the number extremists in the world, as well as the positive coverage Muslims receive,” Ahmedi said.

Regarding the involvement of politicians in discriminatory speeches, Ahmad said that "their role in society is to create peace and harmony and they can’t do that if they are demonising Muslims or any other group of people".

During the event, which was attended by the leader of the Ahmadiyya community Mirza Masroor Ahmad, issues such as extremism, the role of women in society and conflicts around the world were discussed.

In his speech, he said that his religion insists that all people should be treated with love and affection, adding: "Islam teaches that you must take care of even the children of your enemies."

Flags from more than one hundred countries were raised at the convention, representing the attendees from different parts of the world who participated in the event.

Marwan Sarwar Gill, an Argentine imam of the Ahmadiyya community, said: "Islam can be summed up in six words: love for all, hatred for none."

He stressed the need for "the peaceful and true teachings of Islam" to be disseminated around the world.

Taseen Ahmad, an Ahmadi Muslim from Spain, said that the message of Islam is that "the human being can develop his spirituality within a society of peace and love".

He added that overcoming Islamophobia is a problem of "awareness" in society and something which the media should take part in.

Around 5,000 young volunteers worked in the British countryside of Alton, which for three days became a city of tents where different activities were carried out.

Fresh rotis, a traditional Indian flatbread, and free hot meals were served to all of the assistants.

There were also a number of exhibitions, including an interactive Al-Qalam project, a Quran handwritten by more than 6,000 Muslims and non-Muslims, to demonstrate their commitment to building a peaceful and harmonious society.

It is estimated that around 10 million people from 200 countries belong to the Ahmadiyya community, with the largest number of followers in Pakistan where they face persecution.

The movement was founded by Mirza Ghulam Ahmad in 1889 in India. EFE-EPA

