The replica of the Black Nazarene is taken on a pickup truck around a village to mark Good Friday in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 02 April 2021. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

A Catholic devotee wearing a Black Nazarene shirt looks on as its replica (not pictured) is carried in a procession to mark Good Friday in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 02 April 2021. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

A Catholic devotee holds a candle and picture of the Black Nazarene as its replica (not pictured) is carried in a procession to mark Good Friday in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 02 April 2021. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

The replica of the Black Nazarene is taken on a pickup truck around a village to mark Good Friday in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 02 April 2021. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

The traditional processions of penitence and re-enactments of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ that are usually celebrated with fervor on Good Friday in the Philippines have been canceled for the second year in a row by the Covid-19 pandemic, with a record of nearly 139,000 cases active throughout the country.

Manila and four neighboring provinces returned to a strict lockdown on Monday amid a rebound in cases. EFE-EPA

bkk-sga/jot