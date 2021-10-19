Indigenous women from several Latin American countries in Lima, Peru, on the occasion of the International Day of Rural Women, Oct 15, 2021. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Hundreds of women from the indigenous Latin American communities Monday urged regional governments to promote public policies that guarantee their right to decide on their bodies and fight to eradicate patriarchy and violence against them.

"We are not viewed as human beings, they consider us a sexual object. Neither the government, nor the Church, nor civil society have the right to decide for us about our bodies," Lourdes Huanca, president of the National Federation of Peasant, Artisan, Indigenous and Paid Women of Peru (Fenmucarinap), told EFE.

It was one of the "strongest and most forceful" petitions in the declaration that they will present to the United Nations Permanent Forum. EFE