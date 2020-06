A supporter of the National League for Democracy (NLD) wears a T-shirt with the portrait of Myanmar State Counsellor (the 'de facto' head of the national government) Aung San Suu Kyi as NLD members donate face masks at a market to mark the leader's 75th birthday in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 19 June 2020. EFE-EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING

A man carrying a child on his shoulder walks near the portrait of Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi to mark her 75th birthday in Yangon, Myanmar, 19 June 2020. EFE-EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING

The controversial Nobel Peace Prize winner and de facto president of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi celebrated her 75th birthday Friday with unbeatable popularity ahead of the november general elections, despite her loss of prestige abroad.

Huge posters have been placed in various places in Yangon, the country's former capital and most important city, to celebrate the leader's birthday.EFE-EPA

