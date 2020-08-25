The dancer jolts energetically across a stage, synchronizing his movements to the music that culminates in a climax of frenzied yet graceful moves, freezing after each sway as if to accentuate every pose.
All around, an entourage of support dancers drift in and out of the semicircle, interacting, almost teasing the man dressed in traditional Burmese garments of flashy pink tones.
He ends on an unorthodox one-legged stance as the music suddenly stops, purposely falling to the ground in what evokes a sense of Oriental pantomime, before crowds applaud and he takes a bow. EFE-EPA
