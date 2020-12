A Buddhist monk at a temple on the outskirts of Myanmar's largest city Yangon has created a sanctuary for snakes, many having been cornered by the rapid development of the former capital and at risk of death or wildlife trafficking.

About 20 snakes slither through two enclosures in Seikta Thukha Monastery in Mingalardon township, where head monk Wilarsa created the refuge in 2015. EFE-EPA