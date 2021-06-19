Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi (L) attends a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw Myanmar, 18 January 2020 (reissued 14 June 2021). EFE-EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING / POOL

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi delivers her keynote speech at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit on the sidelines of the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings at in Singapore, 12 November 2018 (reissued 14 June 2021). EFE-EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi turned 76 years Saturday under house arrest by the military junta that staged a coup on Feb. 1 and has embroiled her in an "Orwellian" judicial process.

The trial against the Nobel Peace laureate began on June 14 in the capital Naypyidaw with the military rulers pressing five charges against her.

The military alleges that she accepted a bribe, imported walkie-talkies, used illegal communications equipment, violated the natural disaster law, and caused "fear and alarm." EFE