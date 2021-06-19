Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi turned 76 years Saturday under house arrest by the military junta that staged a coup on Feb. 1 and has embroiled her in an "Orwellian" judicial process.
The trial against the Nobel Peace laureate began on June 14 in the capital Naypyidaw with the military rulers pressing five charges against her.
The military alleges that she accepted a bribe, imported walkie-talkies, used illegal communications equipment, violated the natural disaster law, and caused "fear and alarm." EFE