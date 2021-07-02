A protester steps over the crossed-out pictures of Military Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 06 March 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Demonstrators gather near a road where soldiers and armored vehicles are deployed during a protest outside the Central Bank of Myanmar (CBM) in Yangon, Myanmar, 15 February 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Myanmar model Paing Takhon (C) wearing a Chinese costume holds up a placard during a protest against the military coup, in front of the Chinese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, 11 February 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Poets, writers, film directors and actors are some of the "voices of the revolution" that Myanmar's military junta has attempted to silence by sending them to prison and, in some cases, to the grave.

"The junta knows poets and writers have very powerful voices. When they talk, the people listen to them. Like when the actors talk, people follow them. These are powerful voices who fuel the revolution," Myanmar's Kenneth Wong, a lecturer at the University of California, Berkeley, told EFE.

Myanmar, which was home to and inspired writers such as Britain's George Orwell and Chile's Pablo Neruda, still keeps alive the tradition of using prose to demand political and social change.

For this reason, verses began to spring up on social media moments after the military coup on Feb. 1 that suddenly ended the young and incipient democracy in the country and that was five months old on Thursday.

The world of culture was among the first to openly reject the coup and demand the restoration of freedoms that had been usurped by the military.

"Burmese people recognize and appreciate poetry as a channel to debate about injustice and revolution in a safe manner (...) They can use metaphors to avoid punishment and censorship," said Wong, who also translates poems from Burmese to English.