Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi (C) departs on the last day of the genocide case against Myanmar at the Peace Palace in The Hague, The Netherlands, 12 December 2019. EPA-EFE/SEM VAN DER WAL

Over the past week, the Southeast Asian nation of Myanmar has been attempting to defend itself against charges of committing genocide by targeting the Muslim Rohingya ethnic minority that lives in the western state of Rakhine with a series of allegations that are proven false by the facts on the ground.

The Gambia has accused Myanmar before the International Court of Justice of violating the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide ever since the Burmese army commenced military operations in 2016 and 2017 against a Rohingya insurgent group. During this offensive, thousands of civilians have been massacred and more than 800,000 Rohingya refugees have been forced to flee to neighboring Bangladesh. EFE-EPA