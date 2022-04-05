Soldiers of National Democratic Alliance Army (NDAA) carrying rocket propelled grenade launchers march during a parade held to mark the 30th anniversary of Eastern Shan State Special Region 4, at border city Mong La, Eastern Shan State, Myanmar, 30 June 2019. EFE/EPA/LYNN BO BO

Female soldiers of National Democratic Alliance Army (NDAA) march in a parade during the celebration to mark the 30th anniversary of Eastern Shan State Special Region 4, at border city Mong La, Eastern Shan State, Myanmar, 30 June 2019. EFE/EPA/LYNN BO BO

Myanmar’s ruling military junta and the pro-democracy opposition are bitter rivals with almost nothing in common, but they both agreed to honor the memory of Peng Jiasheng, a charismatic warlord and drug trafficker who wielded great power in the northeastern regions along the country’s border with China.

Peng, who died on February 16 aged 94, was buried last week at a lavish funeral that lasted several days and brought together thousands of people.

FROM COMMUNISM TO DRUG LORD

Founder of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), based in the Kokang region, located in the northern part of Shan state, Peng fought alongside the Communist Party of Burma until it dissolved in 1989, and then alternated between fighting and forging alliances with the Myanmar army.

(...)