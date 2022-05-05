The grave of Mykola in Dnipro, Ukraine, on May 4, 2022. EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

The grave of Mykola in Dnipro, Ukraine on May 4, 2022. EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

Mykola, one of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers laid to rest in Dnipro

At the military cemetery in Dnipro, eastern Ukraine, Victoria and her family have come to bid farewell to her late husband Mykola, who was killed by shelling in the region of Donetsk aged 44.

Ukrainian flags fly over the country’s cemeteries in honor of fallen soldiers, whose numbers since Russia’s invasion are estimated between 2,500 to 3,000, according to president Volodymyr Zelenskyy last month.

Victoria holds on tightly to the yellow and blue Ukrainian national flag that was draped over her husband’s coffin during the funeral ceremony.

(...)