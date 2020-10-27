Cape fur seals swim in the shallows of Seal Island, an important feeding area for white sharks, in False Bay, Cape Town, South Africa, 05 May 2020 (issued 06 May 2020). EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

At the end of each year, Cape fur seals welcome their new pups during their mating season in the southern hemisphere’s spring, regenerating their colonies in southeastern Africa. This year, however, the beaches of Namibia have been filled with thousands of seal fetuses, triggering alarm among conservationists and scientists.



The situation is especially concerning with a colony of around 50,000 seals near Pelican Point, a peninsula near the town of Walvis Bay.



In that area alone, members of the conservation organizations Ocean Conservation Namibia (OCN) and the Namibian Dolphin Project estimate that there have already been "thousands" of aborted fetuses and premature deaths of pups found on the beach at Pelican Point. EFE-EPA



