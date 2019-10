A drone photo of the farm, where a father and six children had been living in the cellar, In Ruinerwold, The Netherlands, 15 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Wilbert Bijzitter

The church in the village of Ruinerwold, Drenthe, the Netherlands, 17 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Vincent Jannink

Dutch police continue their investigation at the farm on the Buitenhuizerweg in Ruinerwold, Drenthe, the Netherlands, 18 October 2019. EFE/EPA/WILBERT BIJZITTER

A farm on the Buitenhuizerweg where a father and six children have been living in the basement for years, in Ruinerwold, The Netherlands, 17 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Vincent Jannink

The arrest of the father of a Dutch family found living on a clandestine farm for nearly a decade has led to a complex investigation where abuse, tax evasion, brainwashing and links to a sect worth millions converge.

On Tuesday Dutch police revealed they had found a 67-year-old man known as Gerrit-Jan van D., living with his six adult children, four women and two men, on an isolated farm in a village in northern Holland.