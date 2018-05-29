Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after winning against Simone Bolelli of Italy during their men's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal on Tuesday began the defense of his French Open title by beating Italy's Simone Bolelli 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (11-9) and advanced to the second round, but the win did not come easily.

The world No. 1 needed two hours and 57 minutes to overcome Bolelli in a challenging match.

Nadal was forced to play his first tie-break at the French Open since the 2013 semifinal match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic.

However, Spain's "King of Clay" saved four set points in the third-set tie-break to seal the win.

Nadal is now set to play Argentina's Guido Pella, who managed to beat Portugal's Joao Sousa.

Meanwhile, Canada's Denis Shapovalov beat Australia's John Millman 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 in just over two hours.

Shapovalov is to face off against Germany's Maximilian Marterer, who defeated the United States' Ryan Harrison 6-1, 6-3, 7-5.

South Africa's Kevin Anderson also beat Italy's Paolo Lorenzi 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 and is set to square off against Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas.