Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal on Tuesday began the defense of his French Open title by beating Italy's Simone Bolelli 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (11-9) and advanced to the second round, but the win did not come easily.
The world No. 1 needed two hours and 57 minutes to overcome Bolelli in a challenging match.
Nadal was forced to play his first tie-break at the French Open since the 2013 semifinal match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic.
However, Spain's "King of Clay" saved four set points in the third-set tie-break to seal the win.
Nadal is now set to play Argentina's Guido Pella, who managed to beat Portugal's Joao Sousa.
Meanwhile, Canada's Denis Shapovalov beat Australia's John Millman 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 in just over two hours.
Shapovalov is to face off against Germany's Maximilian Marterer, who defeated the United States' Ryan Harrison 6-1, 6-3, 7-5.
South Africa's Kevin Anderson also beat Italy's Paolo Lorenzi 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 and is set to square off against Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas.