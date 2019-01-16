US tennis legend John McEnroe stands on the court after the men's second round match between Matthew Ebden of Australia and Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Matthew Ebden of Australia reacts after losing his men's second round match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning his men's singles second round match against Matthew Ebden of Australia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Matthew Ebden of Australia in their men's second round match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

World number two Rafael Nadal breezed past Australian Matthew Ebden, world number 48, in straight sets in the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Nadal, who won the 2009 competition, was tied 3-3 in the first set but soon after stormed back into the game to notch a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win.

"I think I played a solid match, and I am happy with my serve tonight. I think I did a few things very well," said the Spaniard.

Nadal, who is returning after a four-month layoff due to injury, is yet to drop a set in this tournament.

The Spaniard will next play against local favorite Alex de Minaur, making it his third successive Australian competitor in this tournament, after he defeated James Duckworth in round one.

De Minaur, who won the recently concluded Sydney International, defeated Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen in a gruelling five-setter 6-4, 6-2, 6-7 (7), 4-6, 6-3.

"He's a player that is playing great, he's made great improvement during the last couple of years (...) will be an interesting battle," Nadal said of his upcoming match against the young Australian talent.

De Minaur is on a seven-game unbeaten streak and is yet to lose a game this year.