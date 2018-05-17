Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Denis Shapovalov of Canada during their men's singles third round match of the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Denis Shapovalov of Canada in action against Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's singles third round match of the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Denis Shapovalov of Canada in their men's singles third round match of the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal on Thursday eased past Canadian rising star Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 6-1 to book a place in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open.

The seven-time champion needed just an hour and 23 minutes to defeat the world No. 29, who has shown improvement on clay and made a surprise run to the semi-finals of last week's Madrid Open.

The Spaniard was untouchable on his service games, not facing a single break point in the entire match.

He needed a few games to get completely dialed in on his return games, but then proceeded to grab a decisive break in the seventh game of the first set and break the 19-year-old Shapovalov's serve three more times in the second set.

The victory was the Spaniard's 53rd career win at the Foro Italico.

The 31-year-old Nadal got revenge for his defeat to the Canadian player in their only previous match - a third-round clash at the 2017 Rogers Cup, an ATP World Tour Masters 1000 hard-court event played in Montreal.

Next up for Nadal on Friday will be 21st-ranked Italian Fabio Fognini, who reached the quarter-finals in Rome for the first time with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Germany's Peter Gojowczyk.

The Italian Open is one of three Masters 1000 clay-court events and a key tune-up for the French Open, which gets under way on May 27.