Spanish tennis players Rafael nadal offers a press conference on the occasion of the Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Mariscal

Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during a training session of the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Spain tennis great Rafael Nadal on Monday brushed off being tipped to win the Madrid Open title, despite his good showing so far in this year's clay court season.

The so-called "King of Clay" won his 11th title at both the Monte Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open, achieving an Open Era record streak of clay-court sets won at 46 and counting.

"It's true that I played at a good level in Monte Carlo and Barcelona, and that's why things went as they did," Nadal, world No. 1, said at a press conference ahead of starting his bid for a sixth Madrid Open title.

"I'm happy with the way things went. I was better than the other players in those tournaments, but this doesn't guarantee that I'll be better in this tournament," Nadal added.

"What I want is to be ready to be there. For me, it doesn't matter to be the favorite or not. I do not worry about this at all. I try to do things the best way possible and arrive at the tournament at the best level," he continued.

Nadal added that he considers this approach to be the key to his success throughout his career.