Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic during their round four men's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Closeup of shoes belonging to Rafael Nadal of Spain in action during his round four men's singles match against Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Spain's Rafael Nadal on Sunday complimented Tomas Berdych, whom he defeated earlier in the day to make it to his 11th quarterfinal at the Australian Open, and said he was in favor of equal prize money for men and women tennis players, at a post-match press conference.

He said Berdych was a tough rival to beat as was apparent by the results of the first two sets (6-0,6-1) and the tie-break.

"He has had a very poor service percentage in the first two sets, one should not fool themselves. With his second serve, I was more confident and have tried dominating the point from there on," said Nadal.

"The truth is that I am in Australian Open quarterfinals after an injury and it is a great news. I would have expected to reach this round playing badly before the beginning of the tournament," added the Spaniard.

Nadal completed ten years since winning his first Australian Open title this year.

The former number one is set to play against United States' Frances Tiafoe, who defeated Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov and said that it will be a tough match as the American has a "Very quick forehand."

Nadal was also asked about the debate regarding the disparity in the prize money in the men's and women's tournaments.

"I love women's tennis. I feel that they can win as much as they want. Is not about equal or not equal prize money," Nadal said.

Serena Williams had recently called for equal prize money for men and women players all year round and not just in the Grand Slams, as is the current norm.

"If they sell more tickets than (us), they deserve to (earn) more than us. That's very easy to understand. It's not about being male or female." he added.