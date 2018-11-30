Rafal Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina during their semi-final match of the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sept. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal is set to take part in the 2019 Barcelona Open, the tournament organizers announced Friday.

Nadal will seek a record extending 12th Barcelona Open title and the fourth in a row when he competes in the tournament to take place on Apr. 20-28, 2019.

"Once again I would like to announce my participation in the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell. This will be a special year for me given that it is my fifteenth participation. See you in Barcelona in April," the Barcelona Open website cited Nadal as saying.

Tournament director Albert Costa said he was thrilled that Nadal would take part in the 67th edition of the tourney, held on clay court, adding that he was expecting four or five top-10 players to compete in the event.

"The fact that Rafa comes to Barcelona is great news even if it seems normal to the fans. And it will be his 15th participation since he debuted in 2003. He is at home in his club and appreciates all our work in the tournament," Costa said in a statement on the tourney website.

"And, of course, for the organization it is a pride to be able to count on once again with the best tennis player in history on clay. Surely nobody will want to miss it," Costa added.

The Barcelona Open is one of ATP World Tour 500 series tournament and a record of 101.467 fans attended its 66th edition.

Since withdrawing from the 2018 US Open semifinal clash against Juan Martin del Potro over knee discomfort, Nadal never came back as the same injury forced him out of China Open and Shanghai Masters, while he had to pull out of Paris Masters and ATP Finals with abdominal injury.