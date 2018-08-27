Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal addresses the media during media day inside Armstrong stadium at the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JASON SZENES

Spain's Rafael Nadal maintained the No. 1 spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday with 10,040 points, ahead of Switzerland's Roger Federer.

Nadal is set to take on his compatriot David Ferrer on Tuesday at the first round of the US Open.

Top-10 players are holding on to their positions as Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro is still occupying the third position, followed by Alexander Zverev of Germany.

Further down the rankings, Russian Daniil Medvedev rocketed 21 places to the 36th, following his victory at the Winston-Salem Open against Steve Johnson of the United States 6-4, 6-4.

The current top-10 ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 10,040 Points

2. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 7,080

3. Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 5,500

4. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,845

5. Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 4,615

6. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 4,445

7. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,445

8. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 3,790

9. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,485

10. David Goffin (Belgium) 3,435.