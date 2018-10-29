Kevin Anderson of South Africa celebrates winning against Kei Nishikori of Japan in their final match at the Erste Bank Open ATP tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Rafal Nadal of Spain reacts as he plays Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina during their semi-final match on the twelfth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sept. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL MURPHY

Spain's Rafael Nadal retained his number one spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday with 7,660 points, while Serbia's Novak Djokovic came in second.

Roger Federer of Switzerland remained in the third spot for the third consecutive week, ahead of Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro and Germany's Alexander Zverev.

South Africa's Kevin Anderson jumped two positions to the sixth after he won Vienna Open title over Kei Nishikori of Japan on Sunday, while Marin Cilic of Croatia and Dominic Thiem of Austria fell to the seventh and eighth, respectively.

Further down the rankings, Russia's Mikhail Kukushkin rocketed 17 spots to the 54th after he had reached the Vienna Open semifinals, where he lost to Nishikori.

The current top-10 ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 7,660 Points

2. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 7,445

3. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6,260

4. Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 5,460

5. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 5,115

6. Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 4,230

7. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,050

8. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,825

9. John Isner (United States) 3,425

10. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 3,335.