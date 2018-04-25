Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena in action during his second-round match against countryman Rafael Nadal at the 66th Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, on April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his second-round match against countryman Roberto Carballes Baena at the 66th Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, on April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates his victory over countryman Roberto Carballes Baena in a second-round match at the Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, on April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

Spanish world No. 1 Rafael Nadal kicked off his quest for an 11th title at the Barcelona Open with a 6-4, 6-4 victory Wednesday over countryman Roberto Carballes Baena.

The top seed and defending champion at this French Open tune-up event needed one hour and 51 minutes to eliminate Carballes Baena, who gave Nadal a tough battle and managed to stay on court for an hour and 51 minutes.

Nadal was broken in his opening service game of the second-round match and also faced a break point when serving at 5-4 in the first set, but he managed to stave it off and clinch the set on a drop shot winner.

The 10-time Roland Garros champion also had his service broken once in the second set but he nudged ahead with a break in the penultimate game and wrapped up the victory by holding serve at love.

Wednesday's second-round contest was Nadal's first career match against the 77th-ranked Carballes Baena.

After claiming his 11th Monte-Carlo Masters trophy last week, Nadal is looking to win his 11th Barcelona Open title.

Nadal will face off in Thursday's third round against another compatriot, Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.

Earlier Wednesday, the 69th-ranked Garcia-Lopez moved through when two-time champion Kei Nishikori of Japan was forced to retire due to a physical problem after dropping the first set.