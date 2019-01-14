James Duckworth of Australia in action against Rafael Nadal of Spain during day one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Spain's Rafael Nadal, second favorite to win in Melbourne, defeated Australian wild-card entry James Duckworth 6-4, 6-3, 7-5, in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday.

Nadal, who won the title in 2009, completed the match against the 238th-ranked Duckworth, four months after his last official match against Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in last year's US Open, from which he had retired injured.

Nadal had also withdrawn from the Brisbane International warm-up in the first week of January with a thigh strain.

Duckworth took advantage of Nadal's lack of rhythm and kept the pressure on with a break at the start of the second set.

However, Nadal, who reached the quarter-finals of last year's Australian Open but retired hurt in the middle of the match against Croatia's Marin Cilic (6), thwarted Duckworth's attempts to get back into the game with a final break at the end of the third set, which he took 7-5.

The Spaniard, who showcased his new serve, broke his opponent six times while surrendering his own serve twice.

"Of course, it's not easy to come back after a lot of months especially against a player playing super aggressive every shot," Nadal said after the match.

Nadal, who will have the opportunity in Australia to become the first player in the Open-era (after 1968) to win two or more titles in each of the Grand Slams, will face the winner of the match between Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff and Australia's Matthew Ebden in the second round.