Rafael Nadal of Spain plays Maximilian Marterer of Germany during their men's round of 16 match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Maximilian Marterer of Germany plays Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's round of 16 match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates winning against Maximilian Marterer of Germany during their men's round of 16 match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal of Spain on Monday defeated Maximilian Marterer of Germany 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4), earning his 900th win and advancing to the French Open quarterfinals.

Nadal, who turned 32 on Sunday, needed two hours and 30 minutes to get rid of Marterer, world No. 70, setting up a quarterfinal clash with Argentina's Diego Schwartzman.

The ten-time French Open champion reached his 224th Grand Slam win, surpassing Jimmy Connors of the United States, but is still far behind record holder Roger Federer of Switzerland (332) and second-placed Novak Djokovic of Serbia (244).

He also tied Djokovic's record for the most quarterfinals appearances at Ronald Garros, reaching that stage for the 12th time.

Nadal extended his straight-set winning streak at the French Open to 37, just four sets shy of the record set by Sweden's Bjorn Borg.

But that streak seemed to be in danger, as Nadal conceded his service game in the early stages of the first and third sets, but managed to keep his momentum.

Debutant Marterer stormed into a 2-0 lead in the first set, but Nadal turned up the heat, winning five straight games, and went on to clinch the set.

Nadal continued to build momentum in the second set, racking up a 2-0 lead and earning one more service break at 4-2 to double his lead.

Marterer, however, broke Nadal's serve for 3-1 in the third set, but Nadal restored order, drawing level at 3-3.

The set then went with serve, heading to a tiebreak that Nadal won through superior consistency in the key moments.