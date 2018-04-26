Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in action against countryman Rafael Nadal during their third-round match at the Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, on April 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Spain's Rafael Nadal in action against Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez during their third-round match at the Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, on April 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates his victory over countryman Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in the third round of the Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, on April 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal on Thursday sailed into the Barcelona Open quarter-finals with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over countryman Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.

The world No. 1 played more aggressively than in his opening-match victory to record his fifth win against Garcia-Lopez in six career matches, spending just one hour and 19 minutes on court.

With the win, the 10-time Barcelona Open champion also extended his Open Era (1968-present) record of consecutive sets won on clay to 40, a streak that dates back to the first round of last year's French Open.

Playing on a court named after him at this ATP World Tour 500 clay-court tournament, the 31-year-old Nadal bounced back from a sub-par performance in a second-round victory Wednesday over Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena to race out to a 6-1, 4-0 lead.

With nothing to lose, the 69th-ranked Garcia Lopez started playing better tennis and won three straight games, including breaking his opponent's serve at love in the sixth game.

Nadal, however, smothered Garcia Lopez's rally, winning the next two games to clinch the match.

The world No. 1, who won his 11th Monte-Carlo Masters title last week, will next take on Slovakian qualifier Martin Klizan.

Klizan followed up his upset of Serbian former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in Wednesday second-round action by defeating 12th-seeded Spaniard Feliciano Lopez 6-1, 6-4 on Thursday.