Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in action during his semifinal match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action during his semifinal match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates winning his semifinal match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal of Spain beat Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-1 on Saturday, advancing to fight for his 11th title at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The "king of clay" needed one hour and 29 minutes to beat Dimitrov, world No. 5.

The next match is to be Nadal's 12th final in 13 trips to Monte-Carlo, of which he won the title 10 times.

The Spanish star lost in the 2013 final and was eliminated in the 2015 semifinals, both times to Serbia's Novak Djokovic.

This year, his final-round opponent is to be the winner of the duel currently underway between Alexander Zverev of Germany and Kei Nishikori of Japan.