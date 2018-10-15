Spain's Rafael Nadal maintained the top spot of the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday with 7,660 points.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic climbed one spot up to world No. 2, after claiming the Shanghai Masters title for a record fourth time on Sunday, and was only 215 points behind Nadal, who missed the tournament due to injury.
Djokovic overtook Switzerland's Roger Federer in the standings, pushing him down to third.
The rest of the top 10 remained unchanged, as Alexander Zverev of Germany stayed at No. 5, followed by Marin Cilic of Croatia.
Meanwhile, Australia's Matthew Ebden jumped 11 positions up to 40th, after reaching the quarterfinals of the Chinese tournament.
The current top 10 ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:
1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 7,660 points
2. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 7,445
3. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6,260
4. Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 5,860
5. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 5,025
6. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,185
7. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,825
8. Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 3,775
9. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 3,440
10. John Isner (United States) 3,290