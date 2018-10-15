Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with his family box after defeating Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina to win the men's final on the fourteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sept. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/BRIAN HIRSCHFELD

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina during their fourth round match on day seven of the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DEAN LEWINS

Spain's Rafael Nadal maintained the top spot of the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday with 7,660 points.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic climbed one spot up to world No. 2, after claiming the Shanghai Masters title for a record fourth time on Sunday, and was only 215 points behind Nadal, who missed the tournament due to injury.

Djokovic overtook Switzerland's Roger Federer in the standings, pushing him down to third.

The rest of the top 10 remained unchanged, as Alexander Zverev of Germany stayed at No. 5, followed by Marin Cilic of Croatia.

Meanwhile, Australia's Matthew Ebden jumped 11 positions up to 40th, after reaching the quarterfinals of the Chinese tournament.

The current top 10 ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 7,660 points

2. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 7,445

3. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6,260

4. Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 5,860

5. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 5,025

6. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,185

7. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,825

8. Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 3,775

9. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 3,440

10. John Isner (United States) 3,290