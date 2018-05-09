Spanish player Rafael Nadal reacts during his second round match against Gael Monfils of France at the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on May 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

Defending champion Rafael Nadal on Wednesday kicked off his bid for a sixth Madrid Open title with a routine 6-3, 6-1 second-round victory over Frenchman Gael Monfils.

The Spanish top seed and world No. 1 needed just 73 minutes to brush aside his 41st-ranked opponent, using his lethal forehand to dictate play from start to finish.

The "King of Clay" in recent weeks won his 11th career title at both the Monte Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open and is currently riding a record streak of 48 consecutive clay-court sets won.

That leaves him one set shy of the Open Era record for consecutive sets won a single surface, a mark that John McEnroe set in 1984 with 49 straight sets won on carpet.

Next up in the third round will be diminutive 13th-seeded Argentine Diego Schwartzman, who held off Spaniard Feliciano Lopez 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 on Wednesday.

Nadal has a 4-0 record against Schwartzman but he did lose a set to the Argentine in their last match - a round-of-16 meeting on a hard court at this year's Australian Open.