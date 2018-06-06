The court is covered as Rafael Nadal of Spain playing Diego Schwartzman of Argentina during their men's quarter final match is interrupted due to rain during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Diego Schwartzman of Argentina plays Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Rafael Nadal of Spain plays Diego Schwartzman of Argentina during their men's quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Diego Schwartzman of Argentina reacts as he plays Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Rafael Nadal of Spain plays Diego Schwartzman of Argentina during their men's quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Spanish world No. 1 Rafael Nadal was trailing Argentine Diego Schwartzman 4-6, 5-3, 30-all when rain suspended play in that French Open men's quarter-final match on Wednesday.

But the 10-time champion had gotten the momentum back on his side before the players headed for the locker room.

The Nadal-Schwartzman match, which will resume Thursday in the main stadium, was suspended after one hour and 43 minutes.

One other men's quarter-final match pitting third-seeded Croatian Marin Cilic against fifth-seeded Argentine Juan Martin del Potro was tied at 6-6 (5-5) in the first set when it was postponed until Thursday.

Prior to an initial rain delay, the 11th-seeded Schwartzman was leading 6-4, 3-2 with a service break in the second set. That first-set victory snapped a streak of 38 consecutive sets won by Nadal at the French Open dating back to the start of the 2016 tournament.

But the Spaniard stormed back before the day's second and final rain delay, breaking the diminutive Argentine's serve twice to grab a 5-3 lead in the second set.

The Spaniard will be just two points away from leveling the match at a set apiece when play resumes at noon on Thursday on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

In Wednesday's other men's quarter-final singles match, Del Potro will be serving at 5-5 in the first-set tiebreaker when the players get back on court at noon Thursday on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.