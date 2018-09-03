Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after defeating Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia during the seventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, 02 September 2018. The US Open runs from 27 August through 09 September. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE *** Local Caption *** 53000073

Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia reacts after taking the third set tiebreak from Rafael Nadal of Spain during the seventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, 02 September 2018. The US Open runs from 27 August through 09 September. EFE/EPA/BRIAN HIRSCHFELD *** Local Caption *** 53000073

Spain's Rafael Nadal on Sunday moved to the quarterfinals at the US Open after beating Georgia's Kikoloz Basilashvili in four sets 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (6) and 6-4.

The world No. 1 will now face off against Austria's Dominic Thiem, ranked No. 9 by the ATP, in the next round at Flushing Meadows, New York. Thiem defeated South Africa's Kevin Anderson earlier on Sunday.

Nadal played a very solid game at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, taking advantage of his rival's mistakes while making very few concessions of his own.

The only complication came in the third set, which the Spaniard lost on a tiebreak.

There appeared to be no sign of the knee problems that plagued Nadal last Friday in his tough but successful duel against Russia's Karen Kchachanov.

The first games of Sunday's first set foreshadowed a competitive match, particularly given the Georgian's poise and strength against the always-imposing Nadal.

However, the Georgian appeared to lose focus at 4-3 and had his serve broken, while facing the sun, a situation that Nadal used to his advantage to take the set 6-3.

Nadal broke his rival's serve again at the start of the second set and went on to another handy 6-3 win.

The third set was the toughest for the Spaniard, with the Georgian playing good tennis, with a great backhand shot and winning a number of shots by millimeters.

Nadal didn't start the set out well and had his serve broken, although he recovered quickly, moving from side to side on Basilashvili, but the latter fought like a tiger not to lose the set and forced a tiebreak, which the Spaniard ultimately lost 6-8.

The No. 1 bore down, however, in the fourth set and the Georgian had to stop to rest several times amid the high humidity at Corona Park.

The fourth game of the match was a hard-won victory for Nadal, but Basilashvili then broke his serve and tied things up at 3-3 before the Spaniard broke him back and went up 5-3 and then doubled down to take the set 6-4 by firing one of his seven aces.