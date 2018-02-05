Spanish tennis player Rafa Nadal (C), Mapfre Tennis Clinic director, Dr Angel Ruiz-Cotorro (R), and Mapfre Iberia CEO Jose Manuel Inchausti (L), attend the inauguration of a new Mapfre Tennis Clinic in Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 05, 2018. EFE-EPA/Emilio Naranjo

Spanish tennis player Rafa Nadal offers a speech as he attends the inauguration of a new Mapfre Tennis Clinic in Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 05, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Emilio Naranjo

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal of Spain on Monday told members of the press he was recovering from a right leg injury and expects to compete at the Mexican Open tennis tournament at the end of the month.

Nadal said he was still discussing whether to represent Spain in the Davis Cup quarterfinals against Germany, and was consulting with Spain captain Sergi Bruguera.

"It has happened a few times in my career, you accept it, you take a blow, you come back, you rest, you work and you get up again to move on," Nadal said during the opening of the Mapfre Clinic of Tennis Medicine in Madrid.

Regarding his plans for upcoming tournaments, Nadal said he would play "what he has to play" after agreeing with his team, and will compete in the tournaments that make him "happy."

Nadal's leg injury forced his withdrawal from the Australian Open quarterfinals on Jan. 23.

The Mexican Open is to be held from Feb. 26 to Mar. 3 in the Pacific coast city of Acapulco.