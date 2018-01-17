Marin Cilic of Croatia celebrates his win against Joao Sousa of Portugal during the second round on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia-Herzegovina in action against John Millman of Australia during the second round on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE CASTRO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Leonardo Mayer of Argentina reacts against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the second round on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/TRACEY NEARMY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning his second round match against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/TRACEY NEARMY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning his second round match against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal on Wednesday eased past Argentina's Leonardo Mayer 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) into the Australian Open third round.

Nadal needed two hours and 38 minutes to continue his bid for his second Australian Open title following his 2009 success.

"For my team and my family, this tournament is their favorite of the year so I want to stay as long as possible," Nadal said after the match.

The 31-year-old Spaniard dominated the encounter, sealing the first two sets thanks to one serve break apiece, while saving all the break points he faced.

However, Nadal saw his serve broken for the only time while serving for the match in the third set's 10th game.

With both holding their next serve, Nadal, the 2017 finalist, got the better of Mayer, world No. 52, in the tie break to keep his Australian Open campaign rolling.

In the upcoming round, Nadal is due to play Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur, the world No. 30 who defeated Australia's John Millman 7-5, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion hopes for a better result against Dzumhur as he was forced to withdraw from their lone career match in Miami 2016.

Sixth-seed Marin Cilic also reached the third round, defeating Portugal's Joao Sousa 6-1, 7-5, 6-2.

For a place in the round of 16, the Croatian is set to face the United States' Ryan Harrison, who eliminated Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.