Spain's Rafael Nadal returns a ball to Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber during their match of the Davis Cup quarterfinals between Spain and Germany at the Bullring in Valencia, Spain, April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/KAI FOERSTERLING

Aerial view of a Davis Cup quarterfinals match between Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber and Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Bullring in Valencia, eastern Spain, April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS CARDENAS

Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber returns a ball to Spain's Rafael Nadal during their match of the Davis Cup quarterfinals between Spain and Germany at the Bullring in Valencia, eastern Spain, April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Kai Forsterling

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates a point against Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber during their match of the Davis Cup quarterfinals between Spain and Germany at the Bullring in Valencia, Spain, April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/KAI FOERSTERLING

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal made an impressive return to competitive tennis on Friday, defeating Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 to draw Spain level with Germany at 1-1 in that Davis Cup quarter-final tie.

Playing his first match since a quarter-final loss at the Australian Open to Marin Cilic on Jan. 23, when a hip injury forced him to retire in the fifth set, Nadal was in strong form and showed no signs of lingering physical issues in a clay-court match played in this eastern city's bull ring.

Despite committing more unforced errors than usual, Nadal's quality and intensity were more than sufficient in a routine win over the German No. 2 in two hours and 33 minutes.

The players swapped service breaks early on, but Nadal then stepped up his level and made more than enough winners to cancel out his mistakes and take the first set comfortably.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion then kept that momentum going in the second set by racing out to a 4-1 lead.

He could have stretched that advantage to 5-1 had he not squandered five break points due to uncharacteristic unforced errors in the sixth game. Even so, he secured a two-set lead shortly afterward.

The 31-year-old Nadal was upset with performance at the beginning of the third set, as he continued to make mistakes and exchanged service breaks with his 34th-ranked opponent.

But the Spaniard broke Kohlschreiber's serve once again in the sixth game and then rolled to victory.

Earlier Friday, Alexander Zverev gave Germany a 1-0 lead with an impressive 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 rout of David Ferrer, who had given the world No. 4 a much tougher match on hard courts last month at the Miami Open.

The tie will continue on Saturday with a doubles match pitting Spaniards Marc Lopez and Feliciano Lopez against Jan-Lennard Struff and Tim Putz.

The winner will square off against either France or Italy in a semi-final clash in September.