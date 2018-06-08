Rafael Nadal of Spain plays Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their men's semi final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina plays Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's semi final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after winning against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their men's semi final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Spanish world No. 1 Rafael Nadal was at his imperious best in brushing aside Juan Martin del Potro 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 on Friday and advancing for the 11th time to the French Open final, where he will take on eighth-ranked Austrian Dominic Thiem.

Del Potro used his potent forehand to stay on serve through the first eight games and create six break points, although he was not able to convert any of them.

But the Spaniard took full control of the baseline after winning the opener, only allowing the big-hitting Argentine to hit nine winners over the final two sets (compared with 11 in the first) and wrapping up the comfortable victory in two hours and 14 minutes.

Nadal, winner of a record 10 French Open titles and a 16-time champion at tennis' four Grand Slam events (second-most all-time), continues to add to his legend and now is just one win away from becoming just the second player in tennis history to win 11 singles titles at one major tournament.

Australian great Margaret Court accomplished that feat by winning 11 Australian Championships/Australian Open titles in the 1960s and 1970s.

The "King of Clay" will be playing Sunday in his 24th Grand Slam final, a number that is second only to his arch-rival, Swiss great Roger Federer (30).

Although Nadal is a perfect 21-0 in semi-final and championship matches at Roland Garros and will be the big favorite against an opponent playing in his first Grand Slam final, Thiem has defeated the Spaniard three times on clay in his career - most recently last month at the Madrid Open - and should have more belief than most of his opponents.

Thiem advanced to the championship match with a 7-5, 7-6 (12-10), 6-1 victory over the surprise of this year's tournament, Italy's Marco Cecchinato, in Friday's first semi-final.