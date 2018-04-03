Spanish Davis Cup player Rafa Nadal (2-L) speaks to the media during an event held in Valencia prior of Davis Cup World Group quarter finals against Germany in Valencia, eastern Spain, April 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Manuel Bruque

Spanish Davis Cup player Rafa Nadal (2-L) speaks to the media during an event held in Valencia prior of Davis Cup World Group quarter finals against Germany in Valencia, eastern Spain, April 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Manuel Bruque

Spanish Davis Cup team player Rafael Nadal in action during the team's training session in the Valencia bullring to prepare for the upcoming Davis Cup World Group quarter final against Germany in Valencia, eastern Spain, April 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Manuel Bruque

Spanish tennis star and world No. 1 Rafael Nadal said on Tuesday that he hoped to have completely recovered from a hip muscle injury ahead of his national team's clash with Germany in the Davis Cup quarterfinals later this week.

Nadal said he was optimistic about Spain's chances in the quarterfinals, which start Friday, saying he was ready to play after "nine months that were a bit complicated" due to physical issues.

"I hope to find myself without injury. That's why I'm here, I've had a few injuries and I've faced one problem after another, but I'm very excited and returning to the competition surrounded by a team of colleagues and friends always helps. Very positive week for all," Rafa said.

Nadal participated on Tuesday in a promotional event organized by the Provincial Council of Valencia and Mapfre, one of the sponsors of the Spain Davis Cup team, whose players were interviewed by a group of children.

Along with Nadal, the Spanish national team includes Pablo Carreño, Roberto Bautista, Feliciano Lopez and David Ferrer, led by captain Sergi Bruguera.

Germany, led by captain Michael Kohlmann, includes Alexander Zverev, Philipp Kohlschreiber, Jan-Lennard Struff, Maximilian Marterer and Tim Putz.

Spain has 26 consecutive victories at home, having not lost since 1999 against Brazil, and is only two away from equaling the all-time record of 28 straight home wins set by Italy in 1949.