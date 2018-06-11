Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates with the trophy after winning his 11th French Open title against Dominic Thiem of Austria during their men's final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Spain's Rafael Nadal stayed atop the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday, following his 11th career French Open victory.

The 32-year-old Nadal took two hours and 42 minutes to earn his 17th Grand Slam title on Sunday, prevailing against Austria's Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-3, 6-2, who is now ranked the seventh.

Nadal has won Roland Garros' Coupe des Mousquetaires ("the Musketeers' Trophy") a record 11 times, tying the all-time record set by Australia's Margaret Court for the most titles won at a single Grand Slam championship.

Switzerland's Roger Federer, who opted to miss the 2018 clay court season, trails Nadal in second place in the ATP rankings by 100 points.

Having reached the semifinals in Paris, Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina jumped two places to fourth.

Marin Cilic, Grigor Dimitrov and Kevin Anderson each fell one spot, occupying the fifth, sixth and eighth positions, respectively.

Meanwhile, Italy's Marco Cecchinato rocketed 45 spots to 27th, thanks to his deep run at Roland Garros, where he reached semifinals, losing to Thiem.

The current top-10 ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 8,770 Points

2. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 8,670

3. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 5,965

4. Juan Martín del Potro (Argentina) 5,080

5. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,950

6. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 4,870

7. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,835

8. Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 3,635

9. David Goffin (Belgium) 3,110

10. John Isner (USA) 3,070.