Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts as he plays Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina during their semi-final match on the twelfth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sept. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Spain's Rafael Nadal continued to lead the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday with 8,760 points, ahead of Switzerland's Roger Federer.

Austria Dominic Thiem exchanged places with Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov, to be ranked seventh and eighth, respectively, after his victory at St. Petersburg Open on Sunday.

In one hour and eight minutes, Thiem claimed his 11th career title and his first on indoor hard court by winning 6-3, 6-1 over Slovakia's Martin Klizan, who rocketed 16 places up to the 49th.

Meanwhile, Gilles Simon of France jumped 10 positions to be ranked 29th, after winning the Moselle Open title on Sunday.

The current top-10 ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 8,760 Points

2. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6,900

3. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6,445

4. Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 5,980

5. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,890

6. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,715

7. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,825

8. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 3,755

9. Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 3,595

10. John Isner (United States) 3,470.