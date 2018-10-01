Rafal Nadal of Spain reacts as he plays Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina during their semifinal match of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sept. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL MURPHY

Spain's Rafael Nadal remained in the number one spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday with 8,760 points.

Switzerland's Roger Federer came in second in this week's top 10, ahead of Serbia's Novak Djokovic.

Further down the rankings, Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan rocketed 76 spots to the 95th following his Shenzhen Open victory over Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert on Sunday.

The current top-10 ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 8,760 Points

2. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6,900

3. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6,445

4. Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 5,980

5. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,890

6. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,715

7. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,825

8. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 3,755

9. Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 3,595

10. John Isner (United States) 3,470.